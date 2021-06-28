Four Olympic athletes to represent Acadiana in Tokyo Games

The Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower are illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(KLFY) — With the Olympics just around the corner, there are a handful of athletes from our area readying themselves to compete.

Nicole Ahsinger and Aliaksei Shostak are both trampoline gymnasts training in Lafayette at Trampoline and Tumbling Express to prepare for the 2021 Olympic Games.

US gymnast Nicole Ahsinger waves before receiving her silver medal on the podium of the Trampoline Gymnastics Women’s Individual Final at the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 5, 2019. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 01: Armand Duplantis of Sweden competes in the Men’s Pole Vault final during day five of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 01, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 26: Morgann LeLeux competes in the Women’s Pole Vault Final on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Trampoline gymnast Aliaksei Shostak practices his routine in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, May 25, 2016. The trials that begin June 11 in Providence, R.I., will decide which man and woman will represent the United States this summer in Rio de Janeiro, and which will be the two alternates. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Ahsinger recently earned the U.S. a spot in the trampoline competition for the 2021 Games by finishing with a bronze medal at the Italy World Cup. She competed in the 2016 Olympics as well, and she’s the first female to represent the U.S. in back-to-back Olympic Games since Jennifer Parilla in 2000 and 2004.

Shostak secured his spot after his performance in the 2019 World Championships. This year is his first time competing in the Olympics, but he was previously selected to six world championship teams.

Morgan Leleux and Armand “Mondo” Duplantis represent Acadiana in the Olympic pole vaulting competitions.

New Iberia native and ULL alum Leleux secured her spot in the 2021 Olympics after failing to qualify for the 2012 Trials and serving as the alternate for the 2016 team. She’s currently the Ragin’ Cajuns and Sun Belt Conference record-holder in pole vault, being the eighth-ever Ragin’ Cajuns athlete to qualify for the Olympic summer games.

Duplantis, an American-born, Swedish pole vaulter, is a Lafayette High School alum, and he currently holds the world indoor record and won gold as a 15-year-old in the boys’ pole vault at the 2015 World Youth Championships. He also holds multiple age group world bests.