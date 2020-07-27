Odums faces roster decisions ahead of 2021 dual season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Jaguars could play two seasons in the same calendar year, but not all college players are dual-sport athletes and compete year-round. However, head coach Dawson Odums has a simple comparison for athletes looking at two football schedules in 2021.

“Well, I think back to Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson when they never had time off, and they were playing professionally. These young men that’re used to playing AAU all summer long, they’re used to being active. I don’t think it’s something they got to get used to year-in and year-out. A quick turnaround, you get right back into the summer. You’re right back into the fall, and hopefully, you’re on a normal schedule,” Odums said.

Southern’s spring season still depends on how well the country handles the pandemic, and if the Jaguars aren’t playing football by early next year, the sport will be difficult for players to compete in.

“Hopefully, the numbers begin to subside, and we’re able to say now the old spring football become the fall football. Put a little fall schedule together because if you don’t do that, you done went about 10 to 11 months without doing anything football related. That’s asking a lot of some guys to get ready to play in the spring without having some form of football related activities,” Odums added.

Senior will only have the chance to play one schedule, but the decision won’t be easy for the Jaguars’ staff. Several key factors impact which season will be the last for players on the Bluff.

“The biggest thing is that we’re going to have some guys that’s going to graduate in the fall. Will they come back in the spring? Most of them probably will, and we’re even discussing as a staff what senior you made redshirt this year. It’s a shortened season. All those discussions are going to come up, but they’re going to play a part in recruiting going forward and what you do. You probably have some guys that haven’t been redshirted. Do you waste seven games on them or do you bring them back for a full complement season?” the Jaguar coach furthered.

