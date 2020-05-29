Number of schools investigated by LHSAA increases, includes two Lafayette area schools

It started just as four teams from the New Orleans area. Now, it’s blossomed into an investigation into many more teams, including two from the Acadiana area.

According to the Advocate, potentially 10 schools began practicing before June 8th, the start date mandated by the LHSAA for summer workouts.

The rule in place states no high school sports activities prior to June 8th.

Schools could face penalties including probation, suspension from the LHSAA or from participating in specific LHSAA sports for up to a year, fines of up to $2,500, along with the cost of any hearing or investigation.

The coaches could also face suspensions.

“These schools were reported to us … we did not go looking for them,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine told the Advocate. “They were reported to us by other schools as well as by parents who did not want their kids involved but were told if the child did not come (to workouts), they would be in trouble.”

Bonine declined to name the schools.