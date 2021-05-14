Notre Dame Pioneers win Division 3 State Championship, 7-2 over St. Charles

Comets and Pios from Sulphur in the Division 3 State Championship.

Notre Dame looking for their first title since 2018.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Pio Alex Stevens sends one deep to left field and that’s good enough to score a run. The Pios take the 1-nothing lead.

Same inning, Dom Thibodeaux is up and gets hit by the pitch, so Caleb Comeaux comes in to score making it two-nothing Notre Dame.

The Comets tie it up in the 3rd, but Senior pitcher Will Vice stays in the game and dominates getting a strike out to end the fourth!

Notre Dame takes the lead back for good in the 5th, at 4-2 and in the 6th Luke Hoffpauir with the dagger. He is the most outstanding player with a 3-RBI double making it 7-2.

That is your final, and The Pios take home the hardware as 2021 State Champs, KLFY Madeline Adams has more from Sulphur.

In the division 3 final Notre Dame quite literally had the will to win, as Senior pitcher Will Vice nearly threw a complete game accounting for 20 of the 21 outs.

He held St. Charles to two runs, in the Pioneers 7-2 victory.

Will Vice says, “I wasn’t really that nervous, just do what I do and I would be fine. It is what happen today, and it is extra special knowing it is state, and they knowing they believed in me,too!”

Chris Stevens, He kept us in every game he pitched this year. He hadn’t really ben hit real hard, he has three pitches and he commands them very well. he is in the strike zone, and you are goig to have to beat him. He is not going to let you win.”

And of course, this is the 2nd diamond sport championship brought back to Crowley. As Notre Dame softball won the state championship, two weeks ago.

Karson says, ” Over the last few years actually baseball has been to the state finals 2 out of 4 years, and softball has just been dominate. It’s amazing what this program has become.”

We are not done here in Sulphur, North Vermilion will take on Tioga on Saturday looking to claim the Class 4A state championship, and of course we will have all the coverage of that for you right here on KLFY.