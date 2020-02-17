Live Now
Northwestern State head coach charged with DWI, placed on administrative leave

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The athletic department at Northwestern State University says head football coach Brad Laird has been placed on administrative leave without pay after being arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night.

Director Greg Burke says Coach Laird told him on Sunday that he was arrested and charged with a DWI the previous evening.

“The university takes misconduct by any employee seriously and especially one with the level of responsibility of a head coach,” Burke said in a released statement Monday.

“The university immediately investigated and confirmed this incident. I met with Coach Laird on the morning of February 17 and informed him that he would be suspended for one week without pay. He was also issued a letter of reprimand informing him of consequences that could result from any future misconduct that would violate the conditions of his contract with the university. The letter also outlined additional measures to address this incident. Having known Coach Laird for many years, I respect and was not surprised that he expressed regret about his lack of judgment in this incident and stated that it is his desire to learn from this matter and move forward as a better leader for the young men in the NSU football program.”

Brad Laird issued a statement Monday following his arrest and administrative leave.

“On Saturday night, February 15, I made a poor decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking alcohol,” said Laird.

“It was a poor and selfish decision, and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk. I am extremely disappointed in this decision as this is not the type of behavior I instill in my players and staff. This was a lapse in judgment, and I take 100 percent responsibility for my actions. There are so many that are affected by my selfish decision.”

“I would like to apologize to my family, Dr. Jim Henderson and the University Louisiana System, Dr. Chris Maggio and Northwestern State University, Mr. Greg Burke and the Northwestern State Athletic Department, and to the Northwestern State football players and coaches – past and present,” said Laird.

“As a role model for this great University and the players and coaches, I am disappointed as my actions were not in the best interest of my family, University, players and coaches. I completely understand there are consequences for all actions, and I accept the disciplinary terms that come with the decision I made Saturday night.”

