North Vermilion wins in dramatic fashion at the state baseball tournament, Teurlings loses to Parkview

Class Three State Baseball Playoffs, the North Vermilion Patriots lead 5-3 heading to the 7th, but South Terrebonne hits two home runs to tie at 5.

This one went into extra innings, and we head to the 8th, where the fireworks begin. With runners on base for the Gators Henry Lirette bunts, the throw is off line allowing Drew Pitre to slide home and South Terrebone takes the lead, 6-5.

The Gators go on to score four more runs, and it’s 10-5 in the bottom of the 8th for the Patriots.

Then the magic happens, a 2-RBI single by David Cooper, and then a 2-RBI double by Camden Breaux cuts the Gators lead to one.

at 10-9, The Patriots tie it at 10, then John Carter laces one down the right field line, Patin scores and it’s a walk-off exciting win 11-10 in 8 innings..



Also, in other action. Division Two Playoff Baseball, Teurlings lost to #1 seed Parkview Baptist by the count of 8-2.