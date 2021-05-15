North Vermilion wins Class 4A State Baseball Championship, 5-3 over Tioga

3)North Vermilion 5 – 1)Tioga Indians 3

For the first time since 1994, North Vermilion is bringing home a state championship trophy. 

It felt like the whole city of Maurice was here to root on the Patriots as they held on to a 5-3 win over Number One Seed Tioga. 

Junior pitcher John Touchet won most outstanding player, and the state title may be a little more special for him, as his dad was on that Patriots 1994 team. 

They shared an embrace after the game, now sharing that accomplishment.

So two local teams bring home hardware…Division Three Champs Notre Dame and now Class 4A champs North Vermilion.

