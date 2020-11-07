No. 2 safety in the country commits to LSU

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reacts after a LSU touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. This is the rare SEC team whose schedule might have gotten a tad easier by playing a conference-only slate. The SEC opponents added to LSU’s schedule last month were Missouri (6-6 last season) and Vanderbilt (3-9). LSU had to drop a scheduled home date with No. 14 Texas, though its other non-conference games would have been lackluster matchups with Rice, Nicholls and Texas-San Antonio. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Last weekend, LSU landed the number one safety in the country, when Sage Ryan of Lafayette Christian Academy committed to the Tigers. One week later, the Bayou Bengals nabbed the nation’s second-best safety.

Pennsylvania native Derrick Davis, Jr., announced his decision on Saturday, choosing LSU over Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Decision Day !!🐯🦁🌰🐶🔵🟡🐅 — Derrick Davis™🎬 (@D_Dav1s) November 7, 2020

The four-star recruit becomes the Tigers’ 22nd commit for the 2021 class. According to 247 Sports, LSU became the third-best class in the country after Davis’s announcement.