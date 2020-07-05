No. 1 QB for 2021 class chooses Oklahoma over LSU

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger talks with head coach head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Caleb Williams, the country’s top quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 209 pound D.C. native chose the Sooners over both LSU and Maryland.

247 Sports rated the dual-threat quarterback as the fourth overall recruit for the 2021 class. Williams threw for more than 2,600 yards and 26 touchdowns during his junior season, and the quarterback had around 20 more offers other than the three schools listed.

However, the Tigers did land a four-star commit the same day. Keanu Koht announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter, becoming the Tigers 15th commit for the 2021 recruiting class.

Koht is the 10th ranked weak-side defensive end in the country, and LSU now has the sixth best recruiting class in the nation.