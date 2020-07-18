NFL training starts next week, rookies begin Tuesday

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees will be returning for his 20th season. He reports on July 23.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The NFL’s new class of rookies will report to training next week, according to an email sent by the league.

Under the current plan, rookies will start practice on Tuesday, July 21. Quarterbacks and injured players will join them Thursday, July 23. By the next Tuesday, July 28, all players will be reporting for practice.

The email noted that the start dates don’t apply to the Kansas City Chiefs or the Houston Texans.

As of now, only 20 players would be allowed in the facility at a time, until the NFLPA signs off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club. If protocols aren't met, a grievance could follow. But clubs have the right to set reporting dates within CBA rules. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees will be returning for his 20th season. He reports on July 23.

The team is coming off of a 13-3 season ended by a wild card loss to the Minnesota Vikings.