(PRESS RELEASE) - Evangeline Downs is returning to racing on Friday, June 5 with the first of 50 live racing nights featuring a nine-race program. The season had originally been scheduled to kick off on April 8, but that opening was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be two major evenings of stakes racing held during the season. Louisiana Legends Night, Evangeline Downs’ annual celebration of the Louisiana-bred Thoroughbred, will be held on Saturday, July 4, as six stakes races will be run with purses totaling $360,000. Also, there will be two divisions of the $60,000 D.S. “Shine” Young Futurity, one for 2-year-old fillies and one for 2-year-old colts and geldings, contested on the final night of the season on Saturday, August 29.