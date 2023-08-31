LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– At this point next week, the NFL season will be getting underway with the Kansas City Chiefs raising their championship banner against the Detroit Lions. News 10’s Top Bets is back for the new season beginning with NFL future bets. Remember these bets will stretch the duration of the NFL regular season. Here are your News 10’s Top Bets for the 2023 NFL season:

New Orleans Saints Over 9.5 Wins (+114 Odds)

Minnesota Vikings to Win NFC North (+260 Odds)

Joe Burrow to win NFL Most Valuable Player (+700 Odds)

For a full breakdown of this week’s selections, click the video above.

Remember to gamble responsibly and stay tuned to Passe Sports throughout the NFL season for News 10’s Top Bets.