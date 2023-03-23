LAFAYETTE ,La. (KLFY)– Last week, KLFY Sports went 3 for 3 on their NCAA picks to open up the round of 64, hopefully making you some money in the process.

Now, News 10’s Johnathan Bulot looks ahead to the Sweet 16. As always throughout the tournament, remember to gamble responsibly.

Tennessee Volunteers Spread (-4.5)

This FAU team is very athletic and very physical. That is nothing new for Tennessee, the Vols have already beaten the Cajuns and the Duke Blue Devils in their past two games. Tennessee ran off the 3-point line and played great defense.

In this game, we’re going to lean towards tournament experience, size, and great defense with Tennessee, taking the Vols -4.5 at -118 odds.

FAU beat Memphis on a game-winner and pulled off an 8-point win against 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson. Even without guard Zakai Zeigler. Santiago Vescovi has stepped up and helped this Tennessee team continue to play quality basketball. Now the Vols have a shot to compete and get into the Final 4 conversations.

Alabama Crimson Tide Spread (-7.5)

This matchup will show off two of the better defensive teams in the tournament. Where the difference comes between these two is on the offensive end. Alabama is 31-5 overall on the year, averaging 82.3 points a game. This Crimson Tide team is also second in the country in net rating.

KLFY Sports is going with the Alabama -7.5 at -108 odds.

The Tide should cruise past SDSU as they are the top seed of the tournament and one of the remaining favorites to win it all. This team has NBA-ready players throughout the lineup. San Diego may struggle to keep up with them shot for shot.

Texas Moneyline

Xavier has one of the best offenses in college basketball but showed some struggle last week against Pittsburgh. Xavier Guard Souley Boum really struggled on the offensive end in the round of 32 shooting only 3-13 from the field and 1-7 from deep.

Texas is top 15 in offense and defense also finishing 7th in net rating. Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu should be able to create lots of problems for Xavier on the offensive end.

For that reason, I’m taking Texas moneyline at -182.

Even after dealing with a season full of uncertainty surrounding former head coach Chris Beard, the Longhorns team has responded and played some of the best basketball in the nation.



