In a letter to Newman High School parents, the school notified them of penalties placed on them by the LHSAA.

Reportedly, Newman violated rules regarding recruiting. The sanctions placed on the team include: forfeiting all games in the past three seasons. No postseason play this season, but they will play their regular season games. And Head Coach Randy Livingston is suspended for a calendar year.

Newman officials plan to appeal the ruling, and have cooperated with the LHSAA in the investigation.

Newman under, former Greenie star Randy Livingston reached the state semi-finals in 2020, the state finals in 2021, and “won” a state championship in 2022, and in 2023

