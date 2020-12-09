New Orleans to host NCAA Men’s Final Four for sixth time in 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The City of New Orleans will play host to the NCAA Men’s Final Four in April 2022 — the sixth time the Big Easy has hosted the event.

“While this year has been a trying time for the tourism and hospitality industry, we have something big to look forward to,” said Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “Attracting the men’s Final Four to the state is a slam dunk for Louisiana. Hopefully, major events like this will serve as a springboard for Louisiana’s recovery as we work to emerge from the pandemic.”

From Michael Jordan leading his Tar Heels to a title in 1982, to the unforgettable finish between Michigan and North Carolina in 1993, Louisiana has been host to some of the best moments in #FinalFour history and we’re so excited to continue that legacy in 2022. @GNOsports #lagov https://t.co/VpcwTCbmOz — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 9, 2020

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four marks the sixth time New Orleans will play host to the event. Having hosted in 1982, 1987, 1993, 2003, and 2012, New Orleans will be one of only five cities to host to the NCAA Men’s Final Four six or more times.

According to Nungesser, the economic impacts to the city and state from the last time New Orleans hosted in 2012 include:

Total Economic Impact: $168 million

Additional State Tax Revenue Generated: $7.3 million

Room nights attributed to Final Four: 229,863

Attendance of all Final Four Fan Events including games, fan fest, concert series, etc.: 340,000+

Estimated traveling fans: 75,000+

The state of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation are contracted to host many of the world’s largest sporting events starting with the 2022 NCAA Final Four and building up to New Orleans’ 11th NFL Super Bowl in 2025.