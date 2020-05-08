New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule – dates, times and opponents

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2008, file photo, color lights play on the Louisiana Superdome at twilight before the BCS championship college football game in New Orleans. The home to the Saints football team, will get $450 million in renovations if Louisiana officials agree to the financing plans. Upgrades to the iconic, 44-year-old domed stadium are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ongoing negotiations with the NFL team, aimed at keeping the organization in Louisiana for another 30 years. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

The Saints are currently scheduled for 10 national telecasts, including two Sunday night and two Monday night games and a game on Christmas Day.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) — Here is the Saints’ 2020 football schedule as we know it.

Home Games are in BOLD.

***The schedule is what the NFL is planning, but, of course, the coronavirus quarantine could effect the season, possibly causing it to start later, be shortened or worse.