Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans’ 4-game run

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 as Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 117-112, snapping the Pelicans’ four-game win streak.

Wiggins, who had never scored in double figures this season, eclipsed his previous season-best by halftime when he led the Thunder with 11 points.

Josh Hart had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pelicans.

Garret Temple came off the bench to score 22 points, including 15 in the first half.