Pelicans signing James Nunnally to two-way contract

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward James Nunnally to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nunnally (6-7, 208) most recently played for the February 2021 USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team. He played in both games during the AmeriCup Qualifying February 2021 window, averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.0 minutes per game.

Nunnally has played internationally in Greece, Puerto Rico, Spain, Israel, Italy, Turkey and China. Throughout his international career, Nunnally has shot better than 45% on more than 500 3-point attempts.

In 2019-20, he played for Fenerbahçe (Turkey) and the Shanghai Sharks (China). He helped Fenerbahçe to back-to-back EuroLeague Final Four appearances in 2016-17 and 2017-18, including winning the championship in 2017. Nunnally earned Italian League MVP honors following the 2015-16 season after averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 40 games for Sidigas Avellino.

Undrafted in 2012 after his senior season at UC Santa Barbara, Nunnally has appeared in 28 career NBA games with Atlanta, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Houston.

In a related move, the Pelicans waived two-way player Will Magnay.

Nunnally will wear #21 for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ roster currently stands at 16 players.

{Courtesy: press release from the New Orleans Pelicans}