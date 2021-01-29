Skip to content
NBA
Pelicans signing James Nunnally to two-way contract
Preview: Sacramento takes on New Orleans, aims to break 6-game slide
Darius Days to Enter Name into 2021 NBA Draft
Pelicans’ James Johnson producing borderline elite numbers
Ball makes career-best 8 3s as Pelicans beat Rockets 122-115
More NBA Headlines
Pelicans announce Isaiah Thomas’ signing
James Johnson & Wes Iwundu discuss opportunity to play for the New Orleans Pelicans
Video
David Griffin discuss Pelicans trade deadline moves
Video
NBA legend and former Lakers star Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Gallery
Ingram, Williamson, power Pelicans past Cavaliers, 116-82
Zion Williamson showing why he’s a generational talent
Williamson strong inside, Pelicans trounce Grizzlies 144-113
NBA announces schedule changes for the New Orleans Pelicans
Hart gives Pelicans a boost in 130-101 win over Rockets
Ingram, Ball lead Pelicans past Bucks, 131-126
Local News
Local fund established to help St. Landry Parish tornado victims
LPSO investigating shooting that left 2 injured on Parklane Rd.
Video
Increased Heavy Rain Threat for Acadiana with a Low Severe Risk Too
Video
Update: Missing Crowley teen found safe
Video
Family and friends of Kori Gauthier gather for prayer vigil in her hometown
Video
Crowley Police Chief pledges more police on the streets following months of increased violence
Video
New Iberia City Marshal resigns two months after his arrest for forging subpoena signatures
Video
Air Force One jet seen practicing at Acadiana Regional Airport over the weekend
Video
Lafayette library supporters sue Parish Council over board appointment, open meetings law
UL hosts Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination site for students, faculty and staff
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Family and friends of Kori Gauthier gather for prayer vigil in her hometown
Video
Update: Missing Crowley teen found safe
Video
Port Allen officer arrested for allegedly using taser on handcuffed 67-year-old man inside police vehicle
Video
What’s behind the push for a fourth stimulus check
LPSO investigating shooting that left 2 injured on Parklane Rd.
Video
