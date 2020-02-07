NBA legend Karl Malone visits Barksdale Air Force Base

NBA legend and Louisiana native Karl Malone visited Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday to talk to airmen about the game of basketball. (Source: Maranda Whittington)

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) – It’s been a visit months in the making.

The ‘Mailman’ arrived on Barksdale Air Force Base to make a personal delivery to airmen and employees on base — his knowledge about the game of basketball.

“(Just to come) here and just share a little bit… really and truly (I just want to) let the coaches ask me the questions,” he said.

The ‘Mailman’ or Karl Malone to most is well-known when it comes to the game of basketball.

“He’s one of the greatest of all time,” said Master Sgt. Brandon Davidson. “He’s number two in scoring ever, all time, so I mean he’s just a great player altogether.”

Davidson and other airmen from different intramural basketball teams on Barksdale all gathered together Tuesday to learn how to master the pick and roll.

“Being able to pick a hall of famer’s brain — somebody who played with Michael Jordan, with Shaquille O’Neal, with the great Kobe Bryant, it’s just — it’s amazing that he’s able to spend that knowledge and give it to us,” he said.

“I can’t even put it into words,” said Airman First Class Jack Tisdale. “Just being out there and having one of the masters of pick and roll use me as a somebody in the drill is pretty cool, and getting to learn from him first hand is really nice.”

While Malone says he’s grateful to be able to be around these airmen, they too are just glad to have been able to receive the package the mailman’s delivered.

“For me not to listen to him would be ridiculous,” Tisdale said. “Like I said he’s number two in scoring, the master of the pick and roll so I learned a lot.

