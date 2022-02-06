KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Overnight leader Harold Varner III eagled the par-5 last by sinking a long putt to overtake clubhouse leader Bubba Watson and win the Saudi International in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

The 31-year-old American shot a 1-under 69 in his final round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish on a total of 13 under, one better than Watson who earlier finished his round with a birdie-eagle combination that put him in the lead.

Varner watched his winning putt roll in before throwing down his club and pumping his fists. Watson then jogged over from the clubhouse to congratulate the 99th-ranked Varner on his first PGA Tour title to go with his one international victory, the Australian PGA Championship at the end of 2016.

Adri Arnaus shot a 1 over 71 to finish three shots off the lead in third ahead of Steve Lewton and Cameron Smith another shot back in joint fourth.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports