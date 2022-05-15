TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Luke Hughes scored with 1:57 left in overtime to complete a United States comeback from two goals down to edge Austria 3-2 at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Benjamin Nissner scored in the first period and Paul Huber added another early in the second to give Austria a 2-0 lead in the Group B game in Tampere. Kieffer Bellows started the comeback later in the second before Adam Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal in the final period to force overtime.

The U.S. outshot Austria 39-16 on the way to its second win in two games.

Canada followed suit in less dramatic fashion, cruising to a 6-1 win over Italy for its second victory of the tournament.

Josh Anderson and Dysin Mayo led the Canadians with a goal and an assist each in the Group A game in Helsinki. Phil Pietroniro put Italy 1-0 ahead in the opening period before Canada came back with six unanswered goals. Travis Sanheim, Nicolas Roy, Kent Johnson and Noah Gregor with a short-handed goal all also got in on the act.

Sweden and Switzerland also made it two wins from two.

Rasmus Asplund scored twice as the Swedes beat the Czechs 5-3 in Group B, while Denis Malgin had a goal and three assists for Switzerland to shut out Denmark 6-0 in Group A.

Also in Group A, France beat Kazakhstan 2-1.

Norway prevailed in a penalty shootout to defeat Britain 4-3 in Group B.

Captain Mathis Olimb scored two second-period goals to help build a 3-0 lead for Norway. Britain fought back with three goals in a span of 3:18 in the final period to force overtime.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports