ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is facing a possible misdemeanor charge in central Florida after a fan accused the NBA All-Star of hitting him during an argument after a game against the Orlando Magic.

Probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery for the March 21 confrontation, an Orlando police case report said.

Beal has not been arrested or charged as of Wednesday.

The report said the case would be filed with the local State Attorney’s Office, but prosecutors said they didn’t have a record of the case late Tuesday.

The Wizards acknowledged they knew about the situation with Beal in Orlando but declined to comment.

According to the police report, Beal was walking down a tunnel at the Amway Center to the Wizards’ locker room following the team’s 122-112 loss to the Magic. A fan swore at Beal and accused him of causing the fan to lose $1,300 from a bet.

Beal walked back toward the fan and his friends, and began to exchange words, investigators said. At some point, Beal swatted a hat off the head of the heckler’s friend, police said, allegedly hitting the friend’s head.

The friend contacted police the next day to report the alleged assault and provided police with video of the confrontation.

Beal, 29, was the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. He was selected in the 2013 NBA All-Rookie First Team and is a three-time NBA All-Star.