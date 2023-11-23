LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– For many people across Acadiana, the holiday season means good food, being with family, and watching thanksgiving football. This morning on News 10’s Top Bets we’re helping build your parlays with an NFL Thanksgiving triple-header. Here are your News 10’s Top Bets for the NFL Thanksgiving schedule:

Detroit Lions Spread -7.5 (-120 Odds)

Dallas Cowboys Spread -10.5 (-136 Odds)

Christian McCaffrey Any Time Touchdown Scorer (-210 Odds)

*Odds are subject to change*

2023 NFL Top Bets Record (2-2)

For a full breakdown of this week’s selections, click the video above.

Remember to gamble responsibly and stay tuned to Passe Sports throughout the NFL season for News 10’s Top Bets.

