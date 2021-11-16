NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) - "It's been interesting. It's definitely a whirlwind."

The last 24 hours for former Grambling State Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs have been a rollercoaster. Coach Fobbs says receiving the news of his dismissal was an emotional moment.

Heading into the 2021 spring season, Fobbs's overall record at Grambling State was 51-20. But, in the G-Men's last 15 games, they've only mustered up three victories. Fobbs' eventual firing wasn't without warning signs, says the former head coach.

"There are (signs)," said Fobbs. "But you never really know for sure. You're so focused on your team and your organization and trying to correct the wrongs. You're so busy fighting that a lot of times you don't have time to focus on that stuff."

As a former Grambling State running back and Monroe native, Coach Fobbs reflected on his time with the university positively.

"I did it the right way. We were successful. We developed young people," said Coach Fobbs. "We taught them things. We won football games. We won championships. We did it the right way and I was the same person from beginning to end. You learn something about yourself when you go through adversity. And I learned that when you cut me through and through, I'm going to be the same person regardless of what's going on."