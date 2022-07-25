EUGENE, Or. (KLFY) – Armand Duplantis, 22, who was born and raised in Lafayette, broke his own pole vault world record yesterday at The 2022 World Athletics Championship.

As a Lafayette High School graduate, Duplantis is the outdoor high school record holder in the pole vault. During his time at LSU, he captured the NCAA indoor championship and was named the SEC outdoor and indoor Field Athlete of the Year along with Freshman of the Year, according to the Daily Advertiser.

Yesterday, the Olympic gold medalist, came in first place in The 2022 World Athletics Championship. According to CNN, Duplantis recorded a 6.21m (20 ft. 4.5 in.) jump and marked his fifth time breaking his own world record.

The event was held at Hayward Feild in Eugene, Or between July 15 and July 24.

Despite representing Sweden, Duplantis’s roots are in Lafayette. According to KATC, Duplantis stated, “you know, there’s always a place for Lafayette because Lafayette made me the person that I am.”