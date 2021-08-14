Gallo homers twice, Judge goes deep again, Yanks top ChiSox

New York Yankees’ Joey Gallo runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning for his second homer of the game, and the New York Yankees outlasted the Chicago White Sox 7-5 in another back-and-forth thriller Saturday night.

Two days after Tim Anderson’s game-ending drive lifted Chicago to a wild 9-8 victory in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa, the teams delivered another dramatic ending.

“That was a heartbreaking loss,” Gallo said. “It was tough. But it was like, we’re going to get them the next game.”

The Yankees did, but it wasn’t easy.

“We’re a team that doesn’t give up,” said Aaron Judge, who had four RBIs. “We continue to fight until the last out.

‘We witnessed that in the cornfield and even here. It was two teams that didn’t want to go home a loser.”

Judge’s solo shot off Craig Kimbrel put New York ahead 4-3 in the eighth, but José Abreu tied it with a two-out solo drive in the ninth against Chad Green (7-5).

Judge then singled in automatic runner Brett Gardner to start the 10th. Gallo followed with a towering shot to right as New York tagged All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (7-3) for the second straight game.

Anderson had a chance to be the hero again, but he grounded out with the bases loaded against Albert Abreu to end the game.

José Abreu’s 24th homer was No. 222 for his career, moving him into third on the franchise list.

Judge had three hits two nights after the slugger cracked two homers and drove in five runs in Iowa.

“He’s getting locked in and it’s exciting,” manager Aaron Boone said. “A couple of great swings tonight. We know what he means to us.”

Boone got his 300th win.

Luis Robert hit a solo drive for Chicago and Eloy Jiménez had two RBIs before a sellout crowd of 38,477 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Field of Dreams game featured eight homers, including Anderson’s two-run shot off Zack Britton in the ninth.

Britton returned in this one, allowing a run in the 10th. He got only one out before Abreu entered with the bases loaded and earned his first career save.

“You could see clearly that both teams are putting a lot of importance on competing and winning the game,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “That makes for the best entertainment.”

New York’s Jameson Taillon yielded three runs and seven hits in five innings. Dylan Cease allowed three runs and four hits in five innings for Chicago.

COVID-19 WATCH

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole and LHP Jordan Montgomery, on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 2 and 3, respectively, threw bullpen sessions on Friday. Boone hopes the two will rejoin the rotation early next week. … Boone said 1B Anthony Rizzo, out with the coronavirus since Aug. 8, had turned a corner and was set for a cardiac evaluation on Monday. … C Gary Sanchez, on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 5, is working out at Double-A Somerset.

SEVERINO SETBACK

RHP Luis Severino’s rehab start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night was scratched because of shoulder tightness. The two-time All-Star will undergo tests, including an MRI on Monday. Severino had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in February 2020 after missing most of 2019 with shoulder and lat injuries.

KLUBER PROGRESS

Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber (right shoulder strain) struggled with control in his rehab outing at Double-A Somerset on Thursday. But Boone said the two-time Cy Young Award winner “bounced back well and felt good” and was set for a start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

CLOSED OUT

Britton told Boone he should be removed from the closer’s role after blowing a ninth-inning lead Thursday. The left-hander has a 6.02 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.

Boone expects to use Jonathan Loaisiga and Green to close until Aroldis Chapman (left elbow inflammation) returns. Chapman threw long toss Saturday.

UP NEXT

New York LHP Nestor Cortes (0-1, 2.70 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Lucas Giolito (9-8, 3.81 ERA) on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports