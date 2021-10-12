Cardinals, Bills tied for top spot in latest AP Pro32 poll

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 17-10. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a tie.

And unlike multiple games this past weekend, this one won’t be decided by a 10-minute extra periodas this week’s AP Pro32 pollhas two teams sharing top billing: the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills.

Each team received six of the 12 first-place votes for 375 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Cardinals are still undefeated after five games into the season for the first time since 1974.

“Nothing exceptional about the performance, just the outcome,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said of Arizona.

“The Cardinals remain perfect with a 17-10 win over injury-plagued San Francisco. More great work from defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to complement (quarterback) Kyler Murray’s brilliance on offense.”

Arizona will try to stay unbeaten as it heads to Cleveland, which slipped a place to No. 9 after a 47-42 loss at the Chargers.

And the Bills and their beloved “mafia” inched up one place for a piece of the top spot with the Cardinals. The Bills will close out Week 6 as they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Monday night.

“With Josh Allen and No. 1 defense, Bills are most complete team in the NFL,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.

The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 3 after routing the Miami Dolphins and will open Week 6’s schedule as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Thursday night.

L.A.’s two teams followed next as the Rams stayed at No. 4 and the Chargers climbed two places to No. 5.

After needing Lamar Jackson’s spectacular effort in leading Baltimore to a comeback overtime win over Indianapolis on Monday night, the Ravens slipped a place to No. 6.

America’s Team continued to climb as the Cowboys gained two spots to No. 7.

“The Cowboys intercepted 10 passes last season on their way to a 6-10 finish,” said Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network. “They already have an NFL-leading 10 interceptions through five games this season, including six by cornerback Trevon Diggs, which helps explain the club’s 4-1 start. The next interception will give the Cowboys 11 — their most since 2014, when they picked off 18 passes.”

Another team that fell in the poll despite winning in overtime: the Green Bay Packers, who dropped two spots to No. 8.

And despite a 2-3 record and being in last place in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs round out the top 10, just ahead of the Titans.

