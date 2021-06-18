Canadiens coach Ducharme tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme keeps an eye on the action, as do Paul Byron (41) and Phillip Danault (24) during the the team’s NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Montreal, in this Tuesday, March 2, 2021, file photo. The four coaches left in the NHL playoffs have connections to each other, but they all took different paths to get to this point. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NHL said Friday that Ducharme received a confirmed positive COVID-19 test nine days since receiving his second vaccine dose. No other Canadiens players or members of the Vegas Golden Knights have tested positive.

Ducharme isolated immediately and Game 3 scheduled for Friday night in Montreal is set to be played as scheduled. It was not immediately clear who would run the Canadiens bench or how long Ducharme will be out.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup semifinal series after Montreal earned a split at Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24.

Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division and upset Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two playoff rounds.

The Golden Knights have already seen this scenario play out in this postseason. Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar missed a morning skate because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity. He was then cleared to coach in Game 6 of the second-round series against Vegas.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports