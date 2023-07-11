LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara pleaded no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay medical costs for a man who was beaten into unconsciousness at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, authorities said.

Three other men, including Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and co-defendants Darrin Young and Percy Harris, also entered pleas to reduced charges Tuesday in an agreement that avoided a trial and possible prison time.

None of the defendants was in court for the written plea agreement. Each was represented by their attorney before Clark County District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry. The court action was confirmed by Kamara’s attorney, David Chesnoff.

Kamara, 27, pleaded no contest to breach of the peace and was sentenced to 30 hours of community service, which he can complete in New Orleans, Chesnoff said.

“Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season,” Chesnoff and attorneys Richard Schonfeld and Drew Findling said in a statement on Kamara’s behalf.

The plea by Lammons, a 27-year-old cornerback, was to a similar breach of peace charge.

The agreement calls for Kamara and Lammons together to pay the victim of the beating, Darnell Greene Jr., of Houston, a total of about $210,000 in medical costs.

Attorneys for Lammons, Young and Harris did not respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Prosecutor Parker Brooks told the AP Greene was “kept informed the entire time and approved” of the plea agreement.

Greene’s attorney said a $10 million civil lawsuit he filed against Kamara last year in Civil District Court of Orleans has been settled.

“The settlement terms are confidential,” attorney Tony Buzbee said. “It was separate from the criminal matter. We settled with all parties, to include Chris Lammons.”

Buzbee noted that Kamara and Lammons each provided written apologies to Greene.

Greene’s lawsuit said he was left unconscious for more than two minutes and suffered injuries to his face, shoulder, back, head, knees and neck.

Kamara was arrested Feb. 6, 2022, after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Police say he told officers he punched a man after he thought he had done something to someone in his group and was trying to run away.

Lammons, Young and Harris turned themselves in after police issued warrants for their arrest in mid-February 2022.

All four men were indicted in February on felony battery and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery charges, more than a year after the attack. The felony charge carried a possible sentence of one to five years in state prison.

Police said surveillance video showed Greene approached a group near an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino before he was punched and kicked and stomped on.

Kamara still faces possible suspension by the NFL.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review,” the NFL said in a statement.

The Saints had no comment.

