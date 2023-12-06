The oddsmakers aren’t expecting many points in a couple of NFL games this week.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under for the Patriots-Steelers game on Thursday night and the Jaguars-Browns game on Sunday are both currently set at 30.5 points.

Sportradar has tracked over-unders for the past 15 seasons and that would be the lowest total in that span, beating the 32.5 for a Saints-Browns game in Week 16 last season and a Browns-Steelers game in Week 14 of the 2009 season. Both those games finished under.

There are good reasons for those low totals. The Patriots are last in the league in scoring at 12.3 points per game for the lowest average for any team at this point in the season since 2011.

The Steelers are set to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback with starter Kenny Pickett hurt.

The Browns and Jaguars also could both be using backup quarterbacks with Joe Flacco expected to make his second start of the season for Cleveland after being signed off the street late last month and Trevor Lawrence’s status in doubt for Jacksonville because of a sprained ankle. C.J. Beathard, who hasn’t started a game since 2020, would likely start in Lawrence’s place.

