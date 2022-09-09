NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball said it is prepared to voluntarily accept the formation of a minor league union, a key step that will lead to collective bargaining and possibly a strike threat at the start of next season.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the sport was in the process of notifying the Major League Baseball Players Association, which launched the unionization drive on Aug. 28. The union told MLB on Tuesday it had obtained signed authorization cards from the approximately 5,000 to 6,500 players with minor league contracts.

If MLB had declined, the players’ association’s next step would have been to ask the National Labor Relations Board to conduct an authorization election.

—

