Memphis Grizzlies forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. is among several undrafted players making an impact in the Las Vegas summer league.

The former Louisiana Tech standout who was not selected in 2022 is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in three games while shooting 58% from the field.

Lofton uses his 6-foot-6, 275-pound frame to seemingly score at will. He was the G-League Rookie of the Year for the Memphis Hustle last season and later got his two-way contract converted into a regular deal. He took advantage of a call-up to the Grizzlies and had 42 points and 14 rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the team’s regular-season finale.

In Las Vegas, he scored 23 points against the Chicago Bulls in the Grizzlies’ opener on July 8 and had 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Other undrafted players who have stood out:

— Golden State guard Lester Quinones, undrafted out of Memphis in 2022, is the No. 3 scorer in Las Vegas with 24 points per game.

— Chicago guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, undrafted out of DePaul in 2022, is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

— Minnesota guard Brandon Williams, who played college ball at Arizona and went undrafted in 2021, is averaging 21.3 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 54% from the field. He played for the G-League’s College Park Skyhawks last season.

— Portland guard Michael Devoe, undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022, scored 29 points to help the Trail Blazers defeat the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He is averaging 20.5 points and six assists per game while shooting 58% from the field.

— Los Angeles Clippers guard Xavier Moon, undrafted out of Morehead State in 2017, is averaging 20 points and shooting 61% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts per game.

CAVALIERS 87, BULLS 83

Craig Porter scored 22 points, Isaiah Mobley had a double-double and Cleveland remained unbeaten in NBA Summer League play with a victory over Chicago.

Porter added eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cavaliers (4-0). Mobley finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Second-round pick Emoni Bates pitched in with 15 points and six boards.

The Cavaliers trailed 80-73 with 5:50 left to play. Mobley hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws with 1:21 remaining to put Cleveland up 84-83. Porter added a three-point play with just under a minute to play to complete the scoring.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 18 points for the Bulls (2-2). Dalen Terry and second-round pick Julian Phillips scored 12 points apiece.

HAWKS 99, 76ERS 98

First-round pick Kobe Bufkin scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, sinking a floater with 12.7 seconds remaining to lift Atlanta over Philadelphia.

Bufkin, chosen 15th overall, added seven assists for the Hawks (3-1). Second-round pick Seth Lundy totaled 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while fellow second-rounder Mouhamed Gueye pitched in with 10 points, eight boards and two blocks.

Atlanta trailed 75-68 entering the fourth quarter.

Jaden Springer made all 11 of his free throws, scoring 29 to lead the 76ers (1-2). Terquavion Smith scored 20.

NETS 99, RAPTORS 94 (OT)

Second-round pick Jalen Wilson scored four of his 17 points in overtime and Kennedy Chandler scored four of his 15 in the extra period to lead Brooklyn to a victory over Toronto.

Wilson and Chandler accounted for all of the Nets’ points in OT after the game was tied at 91 at the end of regulation. There is no clock in Summer League overtime games, instead the teams play to a target number, which was 98 in this match-up.

Chandler added eight rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Nets (2-1). Wilson grabbed seven boards. Armoni Brooks contributed 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. First-round choice Noah Clowney scored six points on 2-of-9 shooting with five boards.

Ron Harper Jr. had 19 points for the Raptors (0-4). Joe Wieskamp scored 18. Top pick Gradey Dick — selected`13th overall — did not play.

HEAT 91, BUCKS 72

Orlando Robinson scored 25 points, Jamal Cain added 24 and Miami breezed past Milwaukee.

Robinson and Cain both grabbed eight rebounds for the Heat (2-1). Robinson added four assists, while Cain handed out three. Miami’s top pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. — 18th overall — did not play.

Lindell Wigginton led the Bucks (2-2) with 15 points. Second-round pick Andre Jackson Jr started and had three points and seven rebounds. Chris Livingston — the last pick of the draft — scored five with seven rebounds in a start.

