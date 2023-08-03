CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Several banks of lights went dark during the second half of the Hall of Fame game Thursday night, causing a delay in the matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

The power outage happened at end of the third quarter with the Jets clinging to a 16-14 lead.

There was no immediate word on what caused the lights to go out inside Tom Benson Stadium at approximately 10:20 p.m. There were still some lights on, but it was too dark for play to resume.

As the officials gathered at midfield with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets coach Robert Saleh, players stretched on the sidelines not knowing if play would resume.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl