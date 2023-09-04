LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.

Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday.

Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking records.

He is due in court on Sept. 27.

The 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. Urías was suspended 20 games by Major League Baseball, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition that he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.

The Dodgers were traveling Monday to Miami where they open a six-game road trip Tuesday against the Marlins. Urías had been set to make his next start Thursday in the series finale.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team,” the team said in a statement while declining further comment.

Urías is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA this season. He is pitching on a $14.25 million, one-year deal in his final season of salary arbitration. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the pandemic-delayed 2020 season.

The left-hander had his best season in 2021 when he led the National League with a 20-3 record.

