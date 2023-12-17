JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States will be staged from June 15 to July 13, 2025, world soccer’s governing body said Sunday.

FIFA said the 32-team tournament, which will officially be called Mundial de Clubes FIFA, would be “harmoniously aligned with the International Match Calendar” to ensure there would be enough of a gap between the final and the start of domestic leagues.

“Clubs play a fundamental role in world football, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be a major milestone in providing clubs from all confederations with a fitting stage on which to shine at the highest level of the game,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “This will be an open competition based on sporting merit that will play a key role as part of our efforts to make football truly global.”

The last edition of the Club World Cup in its current guise is currently being held in Saudi Arabia, where Champions League winner Manchester City is aiming to win the trophy for the first time.

An annual tournament called the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA will be played from 2024 between the Champions League winner and the winner of a playoff between champions from the other soccer confederations.

PLAYER WELFARE

Players’ union FIFPRO criticized the announcement.

“The FIFA Council’s decision today to schedule the first edition of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup between June 15 and July 13 without implementing further player workload safeguards demonstrates a lack of consideration for the mental and physical health of participating players, as well as a disregard for their personal and family lives,” it said in a statement.

It called for discussions to introduce player health and safety regulations as a “matter of urgency.”

“The extreme mental and physical pressures at the pinnacle of the game is the principal concern of players with multiple club and national team competitions, leading to exhaustion, physical injuries, mental health issues, diminished performance, and risks to career longevity,” the statement said. “They have repeatedly voiced concerns about mounting workload to their national player unions.”

