NATIONAL CHAMPS! LSU Men’s T&F Wins NCAA Title

ugene, Oregon – Dennis Shaver ‘s top ranked LSU men’s track and field team scored 84 points en route to securing the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Title on Friday evening at Hayward Field. LSU won five individual event titles and the 4×100 meter relay at the meet as the Tigers showed their brute dominance over the rest of the field.

Results

LSU led the event wire to wire. After scoring 24 points on the opening day of the meet, the Tigers added 60 more to their final tally on Friday that saw the Purple & Gold bring home three more individual national titles and the 4x100m relay as well. JuVaughn Harrison (high jump), Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell (400m hurdles), Terrance Laird (100 meters) captured national titles on Friday in their respective events. Dylan Peebles , Noah Williams , Akanni Hislop , and Terrance Laird brought home the win in the 4×100 meter relay.

NCAA Men’s Outdoor Championship Results (Top 20)

PLACE MEN (21 OUT OF 21 SCORED) POINTS 1 LSU 84 2 Oregon 53 3 North Carolina A&T 35 4 Florida 34.5 5 USC 33 6 Texas 29 6 Texas A&M 29 8 Georgia 25 9 Arizona State 24 10 Florida State 23.5 11 Tennessee 21 12 Iowa 19 13 Alabama 18 13 Stephen F. Austin 18 15 Kentucky 17 15 Miss State 17 17 BYU 16 18 Auburn 15 18 Houston 15 20 Clemson 14 20 Minnesota 14 20 Northern Arizona 14

(Release via LSU Athletics)