Morgan City native Vernon Norwood wins bronze on mixed 4x400m relay

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 31: Vernon Norwood (L) of Team United States competes in the 4 x 400m Mixed Relay Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tokyo, Japan – Vernon Norwood anchored the Team USA mixed 4×400 meter relay to bronze on Saturday morning at Olympic Stadium. Team USA took third with a time of 3:10.22.

Norwood, who didn’t run in the prelims, was called on to compete in the finals for Team USA. He was in fourth when he received the baton for the final leg and moved Team USA up to a bronze medal. The American squad went with an order of Trevor Stewart (male), Kendall Ellis (female), Kaylin Whitney (female), and Norwood (male).

This year marks the first time ever the mixed 4×400 meter relay was contested at the Olympics. The sport of track and field has been running the race since 2019, and that year, former LSU sprinter Michael Cherry claimed gold at the IAAF World Championships in the event.