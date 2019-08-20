Meet Your Neighbor: Cajuns Football season tickets are here

The Little League team out of River Ridge, La. advanced to within two wins of playing for a U.S. Little League World Series title with a 10-0 win over the team from Coon Rapids, Minn. in four innings on Monday night.

The Louisiana team advanced to the third round of the lower bracket of the Little League World Series with the win. The East Bank team defeated the team from Oregon 3-2 on Saturday to advance to Monday’s game after falling to Hawaii last week by a score of 5-2.