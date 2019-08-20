Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
UPDATE: LSU says situation ongoing. No shots fired and no injuries
Non-partisan Lafayette Parish School Board candidate forum tonight
‘A big, generous heart’: Former aides remember Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Louisiana reports first human West Nile virus cases for 2019
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Cajuns Football season tickets are here
Sports
Posted:
Aug 20, 2019 / 02:48 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2019 / 02:48 PM CDT
Learn more about Cajuns Football season tickets
here
.
Local News
Non-partisan Lafayette Parish School Board candidate forum tonight
Crowley man killed in house fire
Traffic update: Scene cleared after car fire on I-49, all lanes open
Ragley man arrested carnal knowledge of a juvenile
FoodNet Food Bank now a part of Catholic Charities of Acadiana
Acadiana Eats Live- Gary’s in Freetown
Here are the Morning Rush headlines for today, August 20th
‘God Made Self Driven’ Ministry to Host Free Outreach Event to Unite the Community
Lafayette Elementary school closed after domestic incident references school
Opelousas police arrest convicted felon for possession of illegal weapons/narcotics
More Local