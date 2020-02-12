Mays and Days lead LSU over Mizzou, 82-78

No. 25 LSU improved to 18-6 and 9-2 in SEC play with a 69-52 victory over Missouri Tuesday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

All five of LSU’s starters scored double digits Tuesday. Skylar Mays led the way with 23 points on 7/11 from the field. Darius Days joined in with 20 and a clutch lay-in to give LSU a five-point lead with 25 seconds left in the game. Days also notched a double-double with 10 rebounds and recorded two blocks. Javonte Smarted added 15 points of his own while Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams both had 11 points.

Mizzou was led by guard Dru Smith who had 20 points.

The Tigers will visit Tuscaloosa, Alabama this Saturday, February 15, to face Alabama at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

