Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mays and Days lead LSU over Mizzou, 82-78

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

No. 25 LSU improved to 18-6 and 9-2 in SEC play with a 69-52 victory over Missouri Tuesday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

All five of LSU’s starters scored double digits Tuesday. Skylar Mays led the way with 23 points on 7/11 from the field. Darius Days joined in with 20 and a clutch lay-in to give LSU a five-point lead with 25 seconds left in the game. Days also notched a double-double with 10 rebounds and recorded two blocks. Javonte Smarted added 15 points of his own while Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams both had 11 points. 

Mizzou was led by guard Dru Smith who had 20 points.

The Tigers will visit Tuscaloosa, Alabama this Saturday, February 15, to face Alabama at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Foggy. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Areas of fog. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Low clouds and fog. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Areas of fog. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar