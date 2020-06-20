Mathis looks to make up for lost time at LSU as he begins pro career with Padres

BATON ROUGE, LA – Junior college transfer Zack Mathis only got a taste of what it’s like to play for such a storied program. 17 games was all he was afforded before LSU’s baseball season was cut short.

“I mean I wanted to win everything. I wanted to go play at all these new places that I’ve never been, against all of these good players and stuff, and experience like fans being crazy around you and like all these crazy people, like if we went to Omaha. Just like experiencing all of that stuff like everything together, bad stuff, good stuff, it didn’t matter I just wanted to see all of it,” says Mathis.

Even though his time as an LSU tiger was short lived, Mathis is looking forward to what’s next after signing as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Padres.

