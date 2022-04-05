AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – What is expected to become a stormy Tuesday afternoon began with sunshine for the second day of practice rounds for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Many players said on Monday that they would move their preparation to earlier in the day on Tuesday in advance of the inclement weather. Aiken native Kevin Kisner, playing in his seventh Masters Tournament, said he already planned on playing nine holes Tuesday morning before returning home to spend the afternoon with his family.

“The golf course, I hope it gets a little rain for those greens,” Kisner said. “They’re pretty spicy and firm, but it’s in immaculate shape. I just hope we don’t get a ton of rain that can really ruin how much they’ve prepared the golf course to be awesome.”

While players in this week’s field may welcome the wet weather to soften the greens, any suspension of play is sure to disappoint patrons, many of whom have waited their entire lives for the opportunity to spend a day at Augusta National.

Rain or shine, golf fans are eagerly anticipating Tiger Woods’ scheduled news conference at 11 a.m. Woods played the second nine on Sunday, then the first nine on Monday as he continues to decide whether or not he is able to compete in this year’s Tournament, a mere 14 months after the car crash that nearly took his life.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods plays a stroke from the No. 1 fairway during practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, April 4, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANGC)

“To see him hitting golf balls at Augusta at the Masters, getting ready to play, I don’t know if he’s playing, I don’t know that answer, but to me if I was in his shoes, I wouldn’t be doing everything that I am to get ready to try and play this tournament and not play,” said Billy Horschel, a good friend of Tiger’s who is playing in his eighth Masters Tournament.

“I think the only reason he’s not going to play is if he doesn’t feel ready or if there is — just his foot, leg, back, whatever it may be sort of kicks up and then he just doesn’t feel ready to play.”

Another Tuesday tradition at The Masters is the Champions Dinner. This year it will be hosted by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. Matsuyama is also scheduled to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated throughout the day.