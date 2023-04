AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Kevin Na has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The announcement was made Thursday morning at 10:28 a.m.

Officials say the five-time PGA Tour winner withdrew due to illness.

He teed off at 8 a.m. alongside Canadian Mike Weir.

Na had completed nine holes of his first round of the tournament.

Stay with us for more updates from the 2023 Masters Tournament.