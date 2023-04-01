AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur resumed at 1:48 p.m. Saturday after a three-hour and 18 minute delay due to inclement weather. Rose Zhang, the top-ranked amateur in women’s golf, held a three shot lead at -9 through seven holes when play was stopped.

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Trophy during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

The weather forecast calls for a brief period of storms with gusty winds, some possibly severe. Tee times were scheduled earlier than usual for the final round of this tournament, with players teeing off on both No. 1 and No. 10. The final pairing of leader Zhang and Andrea Lignell teed off at 8:50 a.m.

“(The) morning of, you have your routine, so it’s not necessarily anything too different from the previous couple rounds you’re playing, and you essentially are just trying to get in the zone,” Zhang said of her approach to Saturday. “I would say the nerves are more anticipation and kind of trying to go out there and — it’s pretty unpredictable what you have on a daily basis, so I think the unpredictability is certainly a nerve-racking experience.”

Rose Zhang of the United States plays her stroke from the No. 3 tee during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

Lignell, a senior at Ole Miss who led the Rebels to the 2021 women’s golf national championship, entered Saturday’s final round five back of Zhang.

“I’m going to be nervous, obviously,” Lignell said after Friday’s practice round at Augusta National. “But no, just make sure to try and have fun out there. You have nothing to lose basically so you can just go out there and chase the lead.”

Andrea Lignell of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 1 tee during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Augusta National Golf Club)

At least one golfer in the field was looking forward to the possibility of inclement weather. University of Georgia senior Jenny Bae, who entered Saturday’s final round six shots off of the lead.

“I think the only difference that I would maybe make is to just club up a little more,” Bae said. “My caddie (University of Georgia women’s golf coach Josh Brewer) and I, we’re both used to playing in the rain, but it’s just because I play at the University of Georgia, and for me there’s not going to be much change.”

Jenny Bae of the United States players her shot from the first tee during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club on April 01, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Live coverage can be seen on NBC Sports. For live scoring, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.