Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Many NFL teams want to scrap video review for pass interference

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

FILE-In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game, in New Orleans. The NFL’s video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season. An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The NFL’s video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season. An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee shows strong opposition to the system installed last season. The survey shows that bringing back for 2020 the video reviews on such calls and non-calls is opposed by 17 of 22 teams that responded to the survey. As for making the rule permanent, 21 are against and eight in favor.

The NFL’s video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season.
An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year.
The biggest complaint is that subjectivity has been added to the equation, which many owners believe has handcuffed officials. Several owners, as well as coaches, general managers and, of course, players, complained about inconsistencies in the calls. Rarely were calls on the field overturned when challenged.
The league extended video review to pass interference after the Los Angeles Rams benefited from a non-call in the NFC title game against the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 season.
The survey shows that bringing back for 2020 the video reviews on such calls (and non-calls) is opposed by 17 of 22 teams that responded to the survey. As for making the rule permanent, 21 are against and eight in favor.
The committee will have more meetings before presenting its recommendations to the full ownership in late March in Palm Beach, Florida. Three-quarters of the owners, 24 out of 32, are required to pass any rules.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar