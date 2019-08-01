Luke Lawton in creating concussion risk notifying helmet

In his playing career, Luke Lawton suffered one thousand concussions, and he recognized that every time he had a horrible headache, the air blatter in his helmet was deflated.

Luke says, “I figured it out the hard way. The helmets I was being giving, could only hold air for a few minutes.”

Those few minutes could be detrimental to a players safety. For Luke, he spent much of his career blowing up players on special teams and as a fullback for the N.F.L’s Colts and Raiders.

Luke’s now in the early stages of creating a helmet that will notify players, coaches, trainers, and everyone of a concussion risk.

Lawton has created the, Lawton Helmet Corporation.

“So the helmet constantly monitors air pressure. When it drops below a certain threshold, the fiber-optic indicators go from green to red so that way your coaches or the referees or your teammates can say hey Luke your helmet is red. Get out of the game. So you go to the sideline, get a couple of pumps, and go back in. Really, it shouldn’t even affect the game at all,” Lawton explains.