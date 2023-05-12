COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Basketball announced that LSU’s Hailey Van Lith is one of 18 athletes selected to participate in the 2023 USA 3×3 Women’s National Team trials that begin Friday at Colorado College.

Van Lith, who announced her decision to transfer to LSU on April 28, has extensive experience with USA Basketball. She was on the USA team that competed in the 2022 FIBA 3×3 World Cup. In 2019, she earned 2019 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup MVP honors on the way to a gold medal finish. Van Lith was a two-time title holder in 2018, first at the Youth Olympic Games and at 3×3 U18 National Championship.

One of the top players in the ACC and in the country in recent years, Van Lith has two years of eligibility remaining. A two-time First Team All-ACC player and AP All-America honorable mention for Louisville, Van Lith is an impact player. The 5-7 guard from Wenatchee, Washington is coming off the most productive year of her career at Louisville and earned AP All-America honorable mention honors. Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. Van Lith and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark are the only two players in the country who averaged at least 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists throughout the year. Louisville and Van Lith reached this year’s Elite Eight before falling to Iowa.

Van Lith was also an impact player during the 2021-22 season, being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Wichita Regional en route to an appearance in the 2022 Final Four.

Across her three seasons at Louisville — two of which she was the team’s leading scorer — Van Lith compiled an average of 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 42.2% shooting from the field (33.7% from 3). She finished 12th on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,553 points in three seasons.

As the No. 7 recruit out of high school per HoopGurlz, she was a McDonald’s All American and a finalist for the Naismith Trophy high school player of the year.

2023 USA BASKETBALL WOMEN’S 3×3 NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS NAME HT AGE* COLLEGE HOMETOWN Azana Baines 6-1 21 Seton Hall Blackwood, NJ Mara Braun 6-0 19 Minnesota Wayzata, MN Sam Breen 6-1 23 Massachusetts Gibsonia, PA Cameron Brink 6-4 21 Stanford Beaverton, OR Cierra Burdick 6-2 29 Tennessee Charlotte, NC Marquesha Davis 6-0 21 Mississippi McGehee, AR Lexi Donarski 6-0 21 North Carolina La Crosse, WI Linnae Harper 5-9 28 Ohio State Chicago, IL Leilani Kapinus 6-10 20 Penn State Madison, WI Natalie Kucowski 6-3 24 Lafayette Philadelphia, PA Jaelynn Penn 5-10 23 UCLA Louisville, KY Alexis Peterson 5-7 27 Syracuse Columbus, OH Breanna Richardson 6-1 27 Mississippi State Conyers, GA Madison Scott 6-1 21 Mississippi Indian Head, MD Hailey Van Lith 5-7 21 LSU Wenatchee, WA Skylar Vann 6-0 21 Oklahoma Edmond, OK Kayla Wells 6-0 23 Texas A&M Dallas, TX Camille Zimmerman 6-1 27 Columbia Mesa, AZ

