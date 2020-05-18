LSU’s Ricky Jean-Francois reminisces on 2007 championship season

“We was going to be one of the teams on the TV who’s going to be in the national championship, and I just remember that night: all of us celebrating, having a good time,” former LSU defensive end Ricky Jean-Francois said.

The 2007 LSU Tigers had a roller coaster seasoned with a lifetime of memories, and Jean-Francois remembered each moment as one he’ll never forget.

“You had special individuals, ridiculous crowd and just getting to that position: going to the SEC Championships, and I just see everything come together.”

Even though winning the national championship would be the highlight of any football season, the 10-year NFL veteran remembered a special moment with a former number 18.

“When Jacob Hester walked in our classroom, everybody stood up and had a standing ovation for that guy. I cannot make this up. He was just like ‘hey everybody,’ and everybody just [claps].”

Jean-Francois got his time in the spotlight later in the season, earning defensive MVP of the national championship, and the Miami native said winning in the 504 was a perfect picture.

“If I could paint a picture, it would be better than the Mona Lisa.”

