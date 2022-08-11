BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The countdown to Brian Kelly’s debut as the LSU head coach is down to 24 days. And, Kelly says there is still no decision at the most important position on the field.

Quarterback Myles Brennan dropped a dime to wide receiver Brian Thomas. Brennan displayed his signature accuracy and poise.

But, the best runner of the four quarterbacks, was Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State. When the play breaks down, Daniels can hurt the opposing defenses.

Garrett Nussmeier, scheduled to take some first-team snaps, was held out of team drills with what Kelly called a minor ankle injury.

Daniels took most of the snaps at quarterback with the first team on Thursday. Head coach Brian Kelly said don’t read too much into that.

“You have a very competitive situation still going on,” explained Kelly. “Nuss would have been in there taking first team reps as well. Myles is as effective and smart as any quarterback. Walker Howard continues to amaze me with his knowledge base and strength of his arm. We are not ready to change our thought process relative to whose reps at this point.”

Kelly said he’s been very happy with his defensive backs.

Among that group, Arkansas transfer Greg Brooks from West Jefferson High School.

LSU kicks off its regular season against Florida State inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sept. 4.

The game will be televised on WGNO and ABC at 7 p.m.