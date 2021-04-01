LSU’s Lindblad tied for first at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. – LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad is tied for first place after round two of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, shooting a 2-under 70 Thursday at The Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Lindblad posted rounds of 73-70 to finish 36 holes at 1-under 143 and she will be one of 30 golfers to advance to the final round on Saturday at the famed Augusta National Golf Club.

Lindblad is tied at 1-under with Californian Rose Zhang. The pair are the only two to post 36-hole totals under par in the 82-player field.

Zhang is No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings after winning the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Lindblad entered the tournament, who is the only other golfer in the 82-player field under who won the 2020 US Women’s Amateur. Lindblad is the No. 4 ranked amateur.

Lindblad rallied after a double bogey on the ninth hole to shoot an impressive 5-under 31 on the second nine holes of Thursday’s round, carding five birdies and no bogies.

Lindblad is the first LSU women’s golfer to participate in this event which started in 2019.

All players in the field will be able to play a practice round on Friday at Augusta National, with Lindblad and Zhang in the final group on Saturday, which will be televised on NBC starting at 11 a.m. CT.

Leaderboards and highlights will be available at ANWAGolf.com and on Twitter @ANWAGolf. Fans can also follow along at @LSUWomensGolf on Twitter and Instagram for updates.

(Release via LSU Athletics)